ARIANA TELEVISION NETWORK ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST RIGHTS FOR AFGHAN NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM’S 2018 SECOND ROUND WORLD CUP QUALIFYING MATCHES

Ariana Television Network (ATN), (www.arianatelevision.com), Afghanistan’s largest privately owned television and radio network, announced today that it had acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the Afghan National Football Team’s 2018 Asian Group Second Round World Cup Qualifying Matches.

The Afghan National Team’s home games will be played between June 11, 2015 through March 29, 2016 in Mashhad, Iran, and will feature the Afghan National Team engaged in fierce, head to head competition with four of the region’s top rated national teams, representing Cambodia, Japan, Singapore and Syria. ATN will broadcast each match on the following dates:

11 June Afghanistan vs. Syria

8 Sept Afghanistan vs. Japan

12 Nov Afghanistan vs. Cambodia

29 March 2016 Afghanistan vs. Singapore

The kickoff match of 11 June featured a spirited Afghan team taking on an experienced Syrian side. More than an estimated 20 million viewers in Afghanistan watched the Afghan National Team absorb a 6-0 loss in the opener.

“We are honored to be sharing the Afghan National Football Team’s Second Round 2018 World Cup Asian Group Qualifying Matches with viewers across our nation,” said Mr. Ehsan Bayat, the Founder of ATN and Chairman of The Bayat Group. “ATN is proud to be Afghanistan’s television leader in providing compelling international sporting content and, given the fierce national pride and public excitement that comes with the National Team’s efforts, we are pleased to add these matches to our legacy of having carried such exciting competitions as FIFA’s 2014 World Cup, English Premier League football, and Asian Games. We are again very proud that when Afghans want to watch the best in sports competition, they watch ATN.”

About ATN:

Launched in 2005 by Mr. Ehsan Bayat, Founder of ATN and the Chairman of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), ARIANA Television (ATN) and Radio Ariana 93.5 are the largest private media channels in Afghanistan, covering 33 of 34 provinces and reaching over 20,000,000 Afghans.

Focusing on information, content and entertainment that rekindles Afghanistan’s traditions and culture, ATN’s programming places particular emphasis on education, health, children’s programming, women’s and world issues, and we take great pride in broadcasting accurate, unbiased news to our audience.

ATN provides the Afghan Nation with a “Window for a Better Tomorrow”, by exposing our radio and television audiences to the best of international arts & culture and expanding opportunities for Afghan writers, producers, actors, and directors. Along with our affiliated enterprises – The Afghan Wireless Communication Company – and The Bayat Family Foundation, we employ and train more than 4,000 Afghans throughout the country and we are proud to have Afghans building and broadcasting ATN / Ariana 93.5 for all of Afghanistan.