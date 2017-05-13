Banana Bread Recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Yield: Makes one loaf.

No need for a mixer for this recipe! Clean-up is easy too, if you want, you can mix everything in one bowl.

The best bananas to use for banana bread are those that are over-ripe. The yellow peels should be at least half browned, and the bananas inside squishy and browning.

Ingredients

2-3 very ripe bananas, peeled

1/3 cup melted butter

1 cup of sugar (can easily use 3/4 cup, or drop it down to 1/2 cup if you want it less sweet)

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C), and butter a 4×8-inch loaf pan.

In a mixing bowl, mash the ripe bananas with a fork until smooth. Stir the melted butter into the mashed bananas.

Mix in the baking soda and salt. Stir in the sugar, beaten egg, and vanilla extract. Mix in the flour.

Pour the batter into your prepared loaf pan. Bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes (check at 50 minutes) at 350°F (175°C), or until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove from oven and cool completely on a rack. Remove the banana bread from the pan. Slice and serve. (A bread knife helps to make slices that aren’t crumbly.)