Banana Sheet Cake Recipe
- Prep time: 20 minutes
- Cook time: 20 minutes
- Yield: Makes 30 pieces
Ingredients
Cake
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1 cup white granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- The scraped insides of one vanilla bean, or 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 cup of mashed ripe bananas (2 large or 3 medium bananas)
- 1/2 cup full fat sour cream
Frosting
- 6 ounces cream cheese, room temp
- 4 Tbsp (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, room temp
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.
2 Beat together in a mixer the butter and sugars. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Mix in the vanilla and mashed bananas.
3 Mix in half of the flour mixture, then the sour cream, then the other half of the flour mixture.
4 Spread batter evenly in a greased 10×15 baking pan. Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 20 minutes, or until nicely browned and the surface bounces back when you press it with your finger. Cool completely before frosting.
5 To make the frosting, mix all of the ingredients together with an electric mixer. If too stiff to spread, add a teaspoon or two of water. Spread the frosting evenly over the cake and slice to serve.