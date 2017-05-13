Banana Sheet Cake Recipe

  • Prep time: 20 minutes
  • Cook time: 20 minutes
  • Yield: Makes 30 pieces

Ingredients

Cake

  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • 1 cup white granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • The scraped insides of one vanilla bean, or 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 1 cup of mashed ripe bananas (2 large or 3 medium bananas)
  • 1/2 cup full fat sour cream

Frosting

  • 6 ounces cream cheese, room temp
  • 4 Tbsp (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, room temp
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.

2 Beat together in a mixer the butter and sugars. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Mix in the vanilla and mashed bananas.

3 Mix in half of the flour mixture, then the sour cream, then the other half of the flour mixture.

4 Spread batter evenly in a greased 10×15 baking pan. Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 20 minutes, or until nicely browned and the surface bounces back when you press it with your finger. Cool completely before frosting.

5 To make the frosting, mix all of the ingredients together with an electric mixer. If too stiff to spread, add a teaspoon or two of water. Spread the frosting evenly over the cake and slice to serve.