Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, Founder And Chairman Of The Bayat Group To Receive 2016 Alumni Achievement Award From The New Jersey Institute Of Technology

Founder of Afghan Wireless, Ariana Television and Radio, Bayat Energy and The Bayat Foundation Honored For Transformative Contributions to Afghanistan’s Economic and Social Development

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2016 — The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), Afghanistan’s largest private Communications, Media and Energy Company, announced today that the Company’s Founder and Chairman, Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, will receive the 2016 Alumni Achievement Award from The New Jersey Institute of Technology (www.njit.edu), one of America’s most prestigious Polytechnic Universities, which is also ranked among the top 25 Public Colleges in the United States.

The NJIT Alumni Achievement Award recognizes members of the NJIT community who have made exceptional contributions in the areas of Social, Educational and Technical projects. Dr. Bayat, a proud alumnus of NJIT’s Class of 1986, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering Technology.

“I am honored to receive NJIT’s 2016 Alumni Achievement Award,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat. “My studies at NJIT helped transform my curiosity about wireless communications and technology into an amazing and rewarding career through which I have been able to serve millions of people across Afghanistan. I truly have had the opportunity to apply technology to connect, benefit, and engage with a nation – and the world itself – and I will always be grateful for the opportunity that my degree from NJIT has given me to build a successful Company.”

The Bayat Group of Companies, led by Dr. Bayat, has contributed powerful, positive and permanent progress to the economic and social development of all Afghans. For example, Afghan Wireless (www.afghan-wireless.com), the nation’s first wireless company, provides world-class communications services to more than 4,000,000 subscribers across all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. Broadcast programming from Ariana Television and Radio (www.arianatelevision.com), Afghanistan’s largest private media group, reaches an audience of more than 20,000,000 Afghans. Hospitals established by the Bayat Foundation (www.bayatfoundation.org) have provided life saving healthcare to 1,500,000 Afghan women and children, and brought the gift of hearing to more than 2,000 hearing impaired Afghan children through its annual hearing aid missions.

NJIT conferred the 2016 Alumni Achievement Award to Dr. Bayat and other 2016 Award Recipients at a ceremony on NJIT’s Newark, NJ Campus on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at 5:00PM.

ABOUT THE BAYAT GROUP:

The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), is Afghanistan’s largest private diversified services company, comprising Media and Telecoms (Afghan Wireless, Ariana TV and Radio); Energy and Mining (Bayat Energy); and Construction. The Bayat Foundation (www.bayatfoundation.org) is also amongst the most active and generous private charitable organizations in the nation. The Bayat Group’s diverse and successful activities within Afghanistan illustrate the Company’s deep commitment to Afghanistan’s economic growth and progress. As the nation’s largest private employer, The Bayat Group employs nearly 6,000 Afghans directly, and indirectly provides employment to more than 100,000 Afghan citizens through the strategic relationships the Company enjoys with its ecosystem of Afghan based dealers and vendors.