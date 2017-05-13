GOAL! FIFA WORLD CUP FOOTBALL COMES TO THE ARIANA TELEVISION NETWORK

Afghans love their Football—so, I’m very happy to announce that Ariana Television Network (ATN) (www.arianatelevision.com), part of The Bayat Group family and Afghanistan’s premier broadcaster of award-winning television and radio programming to 25,000,000 Afghans, has acquired the excusive broadcast rights, in Afghanistan, for FIFA’s 2016 World Cup Qualifying Matches.

Together, ATN and FIFA have built an exclusive and much admired partnership. We began working together in 2015, when ATN was selected to be Afghanistan’s sole broadcaster of the Afghan National Team matches in Mashhad, Iran. And in 2016, our partnership continues stronger than ever—beginning with with the telecast of Paraguay vs. Iran on September 24, 2016.

But that’s just the beginning. ATN will be broadcasting the entire roster of competitions, leading up to the Qualifying Final Game, scheduled on October 1, 2016. ATN’s audience of more than 25,000,000 viewers, will be spectators to some of the world’s most exciting and fiercely competitive football, including:

September 24th: Paraguay vs. Iran

Russia vs. Spain

September 25th: Argentina vs. Egypt

Azerbaijan vs. Portugal

September 27th: Semi Final Match: Iran vs. Russia

Semi Final Match: (TBD)

September 28th: Semi Final Match: (TBD)

October 1st: Match For Third Place and FINAL Match

And ATN will be broadcasting additional FIFA matches through the end of 2016. So make certain that your television, laptop and mobile device are all showing and streaming ATN—because that way, you’ll have the best seats in the house for watching—and cheering on—the best football teams on earth.

Until next time,

Ehsan

Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat

Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Founder and CEO, Ariana Television and Radio (ATN)

Founder and CEO, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC)

Founder, Bayat Foundation