ARIANA TELEVISION NETWORK BRINGS 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS TO AFGHANISTAN Twice-Daily Olympics Broadcasts Showcases ATN’s Role As Afghanistan’s Foremost Television Network

Kabul, Afghanistan—February 20, 2018—The 2018 Winter Olympic Games have come to Afghanistan, via twice-daily broadcasts on the Ariana Television Network (ATN) (www.arianatelevision.com). ATN, Afghanistan’s premier broadcaster of award winning programming to 25,000,000 Afghans is now the nation’s only broadcast network providing regularly scheduled coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, taking place in PyeongChang, South Korea.

ATN launched its Olympics programming on February 9, 2018, with live coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies. From February 9, 2018 through February 21, 2018, ATN will provide twice-daily Olympics programming: a daily live broadcast of the Olympic Games from 11:30AM to 12:30PM and a pre-recorded evening program, covering the best of the day’s Olympic events, is available on ATN from 9:00PM to 10:00PM.

“ATN’s twice-daily broadcasts of the 2018 Olympic Games—Afghanistan’s only network providing regularly scheduled coverage of the Olympics—is the latest example of ATN’s commitment to provide Afghans with the world’s most important and engaging Sports, Information and Entertainment,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the Founder of ATN and the Chairman of the Bayat Group. “We are proud to be bring the Olympic spirit of teamwork, fair competition, and international cooperation to Afghan viewers.”

About ATN:

Launched in 2005 by Mr. Ehsan Bayat, Founder of ATN and the Chairman of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), ARIANA Television (ATN) and Radio Ariana 93.5 are the largest private media channels in Afghanistan, covering 33 of 34 provinces and reaching over 20,000,000 Afghans.

Focusing on information, content and entertainment that rekindles Afghanistan’s traditions and culture, ATN’s programming places particular emphasis on education, health, children’s programming, women’s and world issues, and we take great pride in broadcasting accurate, unbiased news to our audience.

ATN provides the Afghan Nation with a “Window for a Better Tomorrow”, by exposing our radio and television audiences to the best of international arts & culture and expanding opportunities for Afghan writers, producers, actors, and directors. Along with our affiliated enterprises – The Afghan Wireless Communication Company – and The Bayat Family Foundation, we employ and train more than 6,500 Afghans throughout the country and we are proud to have Afghans building and broadcasting ATN / Ariana 93.5 for all of Afghanistan.