Ehsanollah Bayat, Chairman Of Afghan Wireless, Ariana Television, Receives Best Media And Telecom CEO Award From International Finance Magazine

Kabul, Afghanistan—January 19, 2018—Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) (www.afghan-wireless.com), the nation’s first mobile communications company, and the founder of Afghanistan’s mobile communications sector, announced today that Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the founder of AWCC and the Chairman of The Bayat Group, has formally received International Finance Magazine’s (IFM) (www.internationalfinance.com) award for “Best Media and Telecommunications Chief Executive.”

International Finance Magazine provides the world’s leading executives with information, analysis and insights about developments within emerging economies and global financial markets. IFM presented Dr. Bayat with its award for Best Media and Telecoms Chief Executive during the organization’s fifth annual International Finance Awards Ceremony, which was held on January 18, 2018 at the Jumeriah Emirates Tower in Dubai, UAE.

IFM’s Best Media and Telecommunications Chief Executive Award celebrates leadership excellence in its purest form. IFM’s annual awards honor business leaders whose organizations have developed the most innovative products and within their sectors.

“When we founded AWCC, Afghanistan had had no international dialing code, no working landline service, and people had to walk to Pakistan in order to place an international call. Today, AWCC provides 4G LTE, High-Definition Voice, Data, Internet and Mobile Payment

Services to more than 5,000,000 subscribers living in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the Founder of AWCC and Chairman of The Bayat Group. “Today, an

AWCC subscriber can now call anywhere in the world, bring their mobile device and roam in more than 125 nations, make mobile payments, or even live stream sporting events via Ariana Television, our company’s broadcast network,” Dr. Bayat said.

“These sixteen years of our work in Afghanistan have been both challenging and very rewarding. It has been a road of progress that we’ve been grateful to help build, and travel with our fellow Afghans,” Dr. Bayat said.

“Our selection by International Finance Magazine as Afghanistan’s Best Media and Telecom CEO is a welcome recognition of the progress that Afghan Wireless, Telephone Systems International, and The Bayat Group has made as a company—but much more importantly—this award acknowledges Afghanistan’s progress as a nation.”

About Afghan Wireless:

The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) (www.afghan-wireless.com) is Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company and the founder of Afghanistan’s wireless communications market. Launched in 2002 by Mr. Ehsan Bayat, Chairman of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), AWCC provides 4G LTE, 3.75G+, 3G, 2.5G, Voice, Data, Internet and Mobile Payment Services to more than five million Business and Consumer Clients, located in all of Afghanistan’s thirty-four provinces. The Company has global partnerships with 425 wireless carrier networks in 125 countries.