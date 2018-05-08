SCORE! ARIANA TELEVISION TO BROADCAST 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA FOOTBALL ATN Selected As Afghanistan’s Official Broadcaster Of 2018 World Cup Tournament For Second Consecutive Time

Kabul, Afghanistan—May 4, 2018—Ariana Television Network (ATN) (www.arianatelevision.com), Afghanistan’s premier broadcaster of award-winning television and radio programming to 25,000,000 Afghans, announced today that The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Football’s international governing body, has named ATN as Official Broadcaster for the 2018 FIFA World CupTM for the country of Afghanistan. FIFA has granted ATN the exclusive Media Rights License to broadcast the competition, by means of cable, satellite, and terrestrial transmission in Afghanistan.

ATN’s selection by FIFA as its World CupTM media partner marks the second consecutive time that FIFA has designated ATN as Afghanistan’s only authorized broadcaster of World Cup Football.

Russia is the host nation for 2018’s World Cup Competition. ATN’s audience of more than 25,000,000 viewers, will be spectators to some of the world’s most exciting and fiercely competitive football, hosted in cities throughout Russia, including: Ekaterinburg, Kaliningrad Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-On-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, Saint Petersburg

and Volgograd.

“FIFA’s selection of ATN as its World Cup Broadcast Partner—for the second time—proves beyond any doubt that ATN is Afghanistan’s leading network,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the Founder of ATN and the Chairman of The Bayat Group. “Afghans love football, and we are proud to once again bring this competition among the world’s best national football teams to our viewing audience so that all Afghans can collectively enjoy the skills, teamwork, and spirit of fair play that characterizes World CupTM.”

About ATN:

Launched in 2005 by Mr. Ehsan Bayat, Founder of ATN and the Chairman of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), ARIANA Television (ATN) and Radio Ariana 93.5 are the largest private media channels in Afghanistan, covering 33 of 34 provinces and reaching over 20,000,000 Afghans.

Focusing on information, content and entertainment that rekindles Afghanistan’s traditions and culture, ATN’s programming places particular emphasis on education, health, children’s programming, women’s and world issues, and we take great pride in broadcasting accurate, unbiased news to our audience.

ATN provides the Afghan Nation with a “Window for a Better Tomorrow”, by exposing our radio and television audiences to the best of international arts & culture and expanding opportunities for Afghan writers, producers, actors, and directors. Along with our affiliated enterprises – The Afghan Wireless Communication Company – and The Bayat Family Foundation, we employ and train more than 6,500 Afghans throughout the country and we are proud to have Afghans building and broadcasting ATN / Ariana 93.5 for all of Afghanistan.